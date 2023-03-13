Mitchell Te Kani death: Ninth person charged in Tauranga homicide investigation

Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was allegedly killed on May 14 last year. Photo / Supplied

Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was allegedly killed on May 14 last year. Photo / Supplied

A ninth person has been charged in relation to the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga last year.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with murder and assaulting other people present at the Maungatapu Rd address on May 14, police said in a statement today.

He appeared in Tauranga District Court on Saturday and is due to reappear in the Tauranga High Court on Wednesday, April 5.

Police are still investigating the case and said anyone with information could call 105 and quote file number 220515/3688.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.