A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead in Whangārei. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Police on Tuesday confirmed a body found near Amy Kate Street in Tikipunga on January 8 was that of 41-year-old Moana Marsden.

She was last seen on December 12 at her home.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

Police said anyone who saw or spoke to Marsden should get in touch with them via 105 or online, referencing file number 230108/8227.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.