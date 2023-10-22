The woman who has gone missing from Raumati Beach is believed to be 29-year-old Michaela Leger.

Police have identified the woman believed to be the missing kayaker off the Kāpiti Coast as the search for her continues.

A police spokesperson said the woman is believed to be Michaela Leger, aged 29, from Ōtaki.

“Despite an extensive search by air, land and sea, we have not yet located Michaela or the yellow two-person kayak she was in,” they said.

“Police are extremely concerned for Michaela and are working to support her whānau. We know there will be lots of people out and about at beaches and in the water around the region today, and we’re asking people to keep an eye out for a yellow two-person kayak like the one in the attached photo.”

Yesterday, police revealed that Leger allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and was seen entering the water at Raumati Beach in the kayak around 8pm on Saturday.

She was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey trackpants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

The person who reported the incident to Police lost sight of the woman on the kayak around 8.30pm.

“Police would like to thank our various search and rescue partners for their work so far to locate Michaela, including LandSar, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, the Department of Conservation, and the Royal New Zealand Airforce (RNZAF),” said a police spokesperson.

“If anyone has information which could assist our inquiries, they’re asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.”

