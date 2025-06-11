“We are delighted to confirm that William has been found and is in good health.

“The family is understandably relieved that this ordeal has come to a positive conclusion.”

Johnson was located following information provided by a member of the public who responded to media appeals for assistance.

The 24-year-old’s parents hired Mark Gillam to search for their son.

Earlier today, the private investigator said there were no immediate concerns for William’s physical safety or wellbeing.

William Henry Johnson, 24, has been located safe and well in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

“Investigators New Zealand extends sincere gratitude to New Zealand Police for their co-operation and professionalism throughout this investigation,” the organisation said.

“We also wish to thank the many members of the public who came forward with information and assistance during the search efforts, and NZ media for their assistance.

“This successful outcome demonstrates the importance of community cooperation in missing person cases.”

Investigators New Zealand said the response from the New Zealand public was exceptional.

“We are grateful to everyone who took the time to assist. The family has requested privacy at this time.”

Earlier, Gillam said Johnson’s last communication with his family was on June 5.

The 24-year-old had not responded to any attempts at contact, which was “completely out of character” and Johnson’s family were concerned.

Gillam said a team of investigators was involved in the search around Palmerston North and Auckland, which Johnson was known to make “off the cuff” trips to.

Police have confirmed Johnson has been found and “they have no concern for his welfare”.

“Enquiries by Police have enabled them to make contact and confirm he is now safe and with his family.”