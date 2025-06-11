Police are still investigating Johnson’s disappearance.
Earlier, Gillam said Johnson’s last communication with his family was on June 5.
The 24-year-old had not responded to any attempts at contact, which was “completely out of character” and Johnson’s family were concerned.
Gillam said a team of investigators was involved in the search around Palmerston North and Auckland, which Johnson was known to make “off the cuff” trips to.
Investigators were particularly focused on the timeline between May 30 and June 1 when Johnson was last seen by friends.
Johnson drove a 2013 silver Mazda 6, registration MJK496, which was also missing and could provide leads to his whereabouts, Gillam said.