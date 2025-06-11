Private investigators searching for a United States aviation student who went missing from Palmerston North say there is no longer any concern for his safety.

Massey University student William Henry Johnson, known as Will to friends and family, was last seen by friends between May 30 and June 1 in the Takaro area.

Private investigator Mike Gillam, of The Investigators New Zealand, was hired by Johnson’s parents to look for him.

“Following extensive investigations and recent developments, we now have no immediate concerns for William’s physical safety or wellbeing,” Gillam said in a statement today.

“While we cannot release specific details at this time, information received during the investigation indicates that William appears to be safe.”