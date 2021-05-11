Missing teens: One Hamilton teen found; two others still missing

Hamilton 13-year-old Chastity remained missing on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

A missing Waikato boy has been found but two other teenagers remain missing in Hamilton and Auckland.

Ariz Royal made a plea for her son, Ahiaataewa Royal-Watene, to come home after he "took off" from their Hamilton home on Friday afternoon.

She hadn't been heard from him since but when contacted by the Herald at 1pm today, Royal confirmed she had just picked him up.

She was now relieved to have him safe at home again.

However, the same can't be said for the parents of missing 13-year-olds Chastity from Hamilton, and Kansas from Mt Wellington, Auckland.

Chastity had just moved to Hamilton from south Waikato on Saturday when she left home just hours later.

Her mother, who wanted to be known as Miss Walters, said she was last seen at their new Dey St, Hamilton East, home about 5.45pm on Saturday.

She was then seen getting into a green Jeep or SUV but today said she had been possibly connected to properties in both Otahuhu and Mt Roskill in Auckland.

Walters said police had visited the Mt Roskill house but no one was there.

"It's been four long days we want our Chas home it's not the same. We all miss her so much."

Chastity, described as being about 153cm tall, wasn't wearing warm clothes when she left and Walters said she was "happy as she is on a daily, nothing out of the ordinary", on Saturday evening.

"She has all our family here but hasn't gone to our family as of yet.

Walters said it was possible Chastity may have gone back to South Waikato.

"She has friends in country Waotu, Litchfield, Putaruru, Tokoroa, Old Taupo Road [where we used to live], and Arapuni, all in South Waikato.

Kansas, 13, from Mt Wellington, has been missing since May 3. Photo / NZ Police

If anyone has seen Chastity or saw a green SUV in Hamilton East on Saturday evening they are urged to call police on 111 quoting file number 210509/3395.

Have you seen Kansas? Counties Manukau Police are appealing for sightings of missing 13-year-old Kansas. Kansas was... Posted by Counties Manukau Police on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Kansas was last seen on the morning of May 3 and it was believed she could be in the Ōtāhuhu area, near the centre of town or a recreation facility.

"If you have seen Kansas or have information which might help police locate her, please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 210503/2514," police said on Facebook.