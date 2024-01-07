Matt Williams Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO talks water safety and his top tips for keeping out of trouble. Video / NZ Herald

Search and rescue crews looking for a missing swimmer at Karioitahi Beach in Auckland have found a body almost 20km away.

Police believe it is 19-year-old Hiran Joseph, who went missing on January 2.

He was found at Hamilton’s Gap north of Waiuku today. A rāhui barring people from swimming or fishing in the area has been lifted.

Police have told Joseph’s family of his death and a spokesman said they were supporting them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Police thank the public for the compassion and understanding while the rāhui was in place,” the spokesman said.

Land Search and Rescue and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand have been scouring the area around Karioitahi Beach, on Auckland’s southwest coast since January 2.

Three people had been swimming at the beach when they got into difficulty.

Two of them made it back to shore, but one had been missing since about 7pm.