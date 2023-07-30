Police believe Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, who vanished without a trace last week, was killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer. Video / NZ Herald

Police say current water conditions are “unfavourable” as the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao reaches 12 days.

A homicide probe was launched on Wednesday by police investigating the disturbing disappearance of the 44-year-old, who was last seen alive on July 19.

From Wednesday police have appeared to focused their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers, Coastguard, surf lifesaving members, the Police Specialist Search Group, police dog teams, Garden City Helicopters and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (Arec) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky.

On Monday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police continued to monitor water levels at search locations for Bao, after high levels over the weekend.

“Conditions on the Halswell River and Ellesmere Lake remain unfavourable for searching this morning, however this will be continually reassessed, with searches in the area most likely able to resume on Wednesday.

“Other inquiries continue to be carried out as Police continue to receive information about Ms Bao’s disappearance.”

Police have received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case.

Coastguard members search for missing woman Yanfei Bao on Friday. Photo / George Heard

Reeves said on Saturday police remained committed to finding Bao.

“The Police Specialist Search Group will be conducting search activities in the Christchurch City area.

“Searching of the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere has been paused and will resume once the water level recedes.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao as part of a police operation. Photo / George Heard

Reeves said police had been grateful for the huge response from the public in relation to this investigation.

“The investigation team continues to be interested in hearing from members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19.”

Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed.

Police searching the Halswell River in relation to the disappearance of Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard.

On Saturday, a Givealittle page was set by one of her friends, Vani Liu.

“With heavy hearts, we ask to extend our support and help ease the burden faced by the family of Yanfei Bao, a dedicated real estate agent who has tragically disappeared while showing a house in Hornby.”

Bao’s disappearance had left her family “devastated and in deep sorrow”.

“Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo. As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Forensic staff investigate a home on Trevor St, Hornby in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St, Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

The 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao appeared in court last week.

The Herald revealed the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

Police were tight-lipped over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cell phone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.