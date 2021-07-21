Missing Palmerston North man - have you seen him?

Have you seen Paul Tremewan? Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North police are appealing for sightings of Paul Tremewan.

Tremewan, 69, was reported missing from his address in Hokowhitu.

Police said he was around 155cm-165cm tall with a slim build.

When he was last seen yesterday he was wearing a brown jersey with dark fleecy trousers and black sneakers.

Police said Tremewan had some health issues and they had concerns for his wellbeing.

If you think you may have seen him or you have information which might help police locate him, please call 111 and quote file number 210721/3895.