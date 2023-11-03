Michaela Leger was last seen on Saturday night, when she allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and entered the water at Raumati Beach around 8pm. Photo / NZ Police

Police have urged Kāpiti Coast residents to check any sleepouts on their property as they grow increasingly concerned about a missing woman who paddled out to sea last month.

Michaela Leger, 29, was last seen on Saturday, October 21 when she allegedly stole a kayak from a property and entered the water at Raumati Beach around 8pm.

In what has been an extensive two-week search for her by land, sea and air, there has been no sign of Leger.

This weekend, police and LandSar will be searching Kāpiti Island and the surrounding area for her.

“Police Sar and LandSar will be searching the island with a focus on the eastern and northern coastlines and the Police Maritime Unit will search areas around the island including neighbouring islands,” a spokesperson said.

They said a team of investigators continues to follow any leads that may help with locating her.

“We are concerned for her and are providing support to her whānau,” police said.

Police have urged Kāpiti Coast residents to check any “sleepouts, outbuildings or unoccupied holiday accommodation on their property” for anything unusual.

They also ask anyone at beaches along the coast to contact them if they see a yellow kayak that looks out of place or abandoned.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.

On Wednesday, the Herald revealed Leger disappeared five days before she was due to appear in court on drug-related charges.

Police have issued a warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear in the Wellington District Court on October 26.

Leger is facing charges including failing to stop for police, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, possession of utensils to use drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, and refusing to give a bodily sample.

Last week police confirmed a kayak paddle had been found but were unable to say whether it was one Leger was last seen with.

No other items have been located.

Kāpiti Coast District Council last week confirmed a dog photographed alongside the missing Ōtaki woman was being looked after.

The dog was in the hands of its animal management team, but the council could not confirm who it belonged to as of Tuesday last week.



