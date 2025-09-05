An Auckland schoolgirl who vanished from her bed overnight has been found, police say.

Fourteen-year-old Vera-Lee Rosandich was last seen by her mother Annika Rosandich when she said goodnight to her daughter at 9.15pm on Thursday.

When Rosandich woke at 6.30am yesterday she discovered Vera-Lee’s bed in their home in Oratia hadn’t been slept in and she was nowhere to be found - something she said was out of character for her “very naive, trusting” daughter.

“I just want her to come home. She’s not in trouble. Come home.”