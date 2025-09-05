She said she felt “absolute panic”.

“I was straight on the phone to 111, she’s literally just disappeared.”

Her mother said she understood her daughter may have taken a small bag.

“Something like this is completely out of character for the year 10 student,” her mother said.

“She’s a very young 14-year-old, very, very naive, trusting. She’s just a good kid,” her mother said.

Henderson High School student, Vera-Lee Rosandich, 14, disappeared from her bed last night. Photo / Supplied

Rosandich is part of a large family, and she loves being a member of the Samoan group at school.

“I just want her to come home. She’s not in trouble. Come home.

“I don’t know if she’s with friends. I don’t know if she’s on her own. I don’t know if there’s a vehicle involved. I don’t know anything.

Henderson High School student, Vera-Lee Rosandich, 14, vanished from her family home last night. Photo / Supplied

“All the mums that I’ve spoken to, they’re all horrified and obviously want her to come home too, but they don’t know anything either,” she said.

Police have told her to keep an open mind about the whereabouts of her daughter.

Police have been approached for comment.

