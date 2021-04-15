Missing man: Police appeal for public help to find Auckland pensioner last seen two days ago

Police are appealing for sightings of missing Auckland man Remus Jackson. Photo / Police

Police are very concerned for the wellbeing of an elderly Auckland man last seen two days ago.

Remus Jackson was last spotted on Pah Rd in Epsom at 7.30am on April 14.

Today police appealed for the public's help to find the missing 71-year-old.

A spokesperson said there were concerns for his welfare as he had a medical condition and needed regular medication.

Jackson is 168cm tall and medium build.

Police are asking anyone who has seen him to call 105 quoting file number 210414/4538.