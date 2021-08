Hastings man Ivan Smith who was reported missing has since been found. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police have thanked the public after appeals for information on a Hastings man missing since Sunday resulted in him being found safe.

Hawke's Bay Police said on Tuesday morning they were looking for Ivan Smith after he went missing from his home in Camberley, Hastings on Sunday evening, last seen on a bicycle at about 9.30pm..

However, a police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon he had since been found "safe and well".