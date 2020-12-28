Missing Lower Hutt woman found safe

Missing Lower Hutt woman Mika Quinn has been located and is safe, reports police.
Wellington District Police raised the alarm on Monday after the 39-year-old woman was reported missing by her family.
She had not been seen since Sunday December 27 at her Stokes Valley address.
Her car - a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla station wagon - was later found in a carpark at Moa Point, close to the entrance to the Eastern walkway, and LandSAR volunteers were at the scene conducting a search on Tuesday.
Police confirmed on Tuesday evening she had been found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.