Missing Lower Hutt woman found safe

Missing woman Mika Quinn, 39. Photo / NZ Police

Missing Lower Hutt woman Mika Quinn has been located and is safe, reports police.

Wellington District Police raised the alarm on Monday after the 39-year-old woman was reported missing by her family.

She had not been seen since Sunday December 27 at her Stokes Valley address.

Her car - a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla station wagon - was later found in a carpark at Moa Point, close to the entrance to the Eastern walkway, and LandSAR volunteers were at the scene conducting a search on Tuesday.

Police confirmed on Tuesday evening she had been found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.