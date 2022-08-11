Rotorua Coastguard at the Rotorua Lakefront this morning. Video / Emma Houpt

The New Zealand Navy has been called in to help with the search for a teen kayaker missing on Lake Rotorua.

The 18-year-old man failed to return from his kayak on Wednesday afternoon.

The navy will initially be using towed side scan sonar but also have a multi-beam echo sounder and autonomous underwater vehicle should they need to search the deeper areas of the lake, police said in a statement this morning.

Coastguard and the police national dive squad are also involved in the search.

Rotorua Coastguard returned to the lakefront this morning to continue the search. Photo / Emma Houpt

"The search area remains quite broad, and personnel will be searching multiple beaches, channel mouths and the lake itself out to and around Mokoia Island," police said.

The missing teen is described as Māori, about 188cm tall and of slim build and had been wearing dark clothing. He was last spotted on the western side of the lake about 2.30pm Wednesday.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes said two rescue vessels and six volunteers searched the area after he was reported missing.

They recovered a blue and orange kayak at 5.50pm on Wednesday but there was no sign of the paddler. It was not clear if the kayak was found on the water or on the shore.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes volunteers have conducted the search alongside the SRSL Rescue Helicopter and police, liaising with local iwi.

Anyone who saw the man potentially exiting the lake or in the water, from 2.30pm on Wednesday is asked to urgently contact police.

Anyone with information should call 111 and quote event number P051519937.