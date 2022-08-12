Rotorua Coastguard at the Rotorua Lakefront this morning. Video / Emma Houpt

The search for a teenage kayaker missing from Lake Rotorua continues today from both the lake and land.

A police spokesperson said both the New Zealand Navy and the Police national dive squad were searching on the lake for the 18-year-old man who failed to return from his kayak on Wednesday afternoon.

The Police Search And Rescue team will be completing a land-based search.

The Navy joined the search on Friday and were using towed side scan sonar as well as had a multi-beam echo sounder and autonomous underwater vehicle should they need to search the deeper areas of the lake, police said in a statement.

Coastguard and the police national dive squad were also involved in the search.

Rotorua Coastguard returned to the lakefront this morning to continue the search. Photo / Emma Houpt

"The search area remains quite broad, and personnel will be searching multiple beaches, channel mouths and the lake itself out to and around Mokoia Island," police said.

The missing teen is described as Māori, about 188cm tall and of slim build and had been wearing dark clothing. He was last spotted on the western side of the lake about 2.30pm Wednesday.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes said two rescue vessels and six volunteers searched the area after he was reported missing.

They recovered a blue and orange kayak at 5.50pm on Wednesday but there was no sign of the paddler. It was not clear if the kayak was found on the water or on the shore.

The New Zealand Navy and police dive squad has been called to help for the search of a missing teenage kayaker on Lake Rotorua.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes volunteers have conducted the search alongside the SRSL Rescue Helicopter and police, liaising with local iwi.

Anyone who saw the man potentially exiting the lake or in the water, from 2.30pm on Wednesday is asked to urgently contact police.

Anyone with information should call 111 and quote event number P051519937.