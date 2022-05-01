NZ Borders open to visa waiver countries, LAMP test trial begins, Auckland city gets busy with return to working from the office, new data regarding sea levels rising and financial boost for school attendance issues. Video / NZ Herald

An elderly Hamilton woman who went missing on Saturday night has been found, confirmed police.

Police had serious and urgent concerns for the 67-year-old named Barbara and twice asked the public's help.

A police spokesperson said Barbara has now been found safe and well but was being assessed by paramedics.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."

In the efforts to locate Barbara, residents near Waikato Hospital and Hamilton Lake were advised to check their sections, including any sheds and outbuildings where she could have sought shelter.