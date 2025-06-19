Christchurch police have released more CCTV footage from when missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls was last seen over two weeks ago.
Nicholls, who is 79 and suffers from dementia, had just been admitted to Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in Riccarton on Wednesday, June 4, when she went missing.
Detective Sergeant LucyAldridge said the CCTV was taken during her last confirmed sighting at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Riccarton, about 7.54pm on June 4.
She was wearing navy jeans, a black-and-grey long-sleeved shirt, with a maroon top underneath, black shoes and had distinctive grey, shoulder-length hair.
“Since Elisabeth was reported missing, searchers and police have gone door to door, reviewed CCTV footage, searched the Avon River, and made further extensive inquiries, but we have not been able to find Lis,” Aldridge said.
Police are urging residents in the area to check their backyards, sheds and sleepouts, and anywhere where a person could seek shelter.
“When Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she was physically strong and may have walked some distance.
“For anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video footage in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 6.40pm on Wednesday, June 4, to 8am on Thursday, June 5, please review the footage you have and contact police if you believe you see Lis,” Aldridge said.
‘Extremely difficult’ time for the family
It has been an extremely difficult time for the family, Aldridge said in a previous statement.
She read a statement from Lis’ husband of nearly 60 years, Gary Nicholls, who said she is an adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague who always puts others first.
The family said they have lived with painful uncertainty while she’s missing, and are grateful for those who have helped in the “cold, rain and darkness to bring Lis home”.
Aldridge said the past week has been “incredibly cold and wet”.
“We have grave concerns for her wellbeing,” she said.
There was nothing to suggest foul play, police say, but they have to keep an open mind.
An unconfirmed report of Nicholls being seen in Mona Vale earlier was a “red herring”, police now say.