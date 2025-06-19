Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Missing Christchurch woman Elisabeth Nicholls: Police release new CCTV

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Christchurch Police are releasing the above CCTV images in a further appeal for information on the whereabouts of 79-year-old Elisabeth Nicholls. Video \ NZ Police

Christchurch police have released more CCTV footage from when missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls was last seen over two weeks ago.

Nicholls, who is 79 and suffers from dementia, had just been admitted to Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in Riccarton on Wednesday, June 4, when she went missing.

Detective Sergeant Lucy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand