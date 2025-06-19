“We, alongside Lis’ family, are seriously concerned for her wellbeing and are appealing to anyone with information to please contact us.”

Elisabeth Nicholls, 79, was last seen in Christchurch on June 4. Photo / Police

Police deployed a drone in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 8am and midday on Thursday.

“We are now in the process of examining these images and reviewing what was captured.”

Police are urging residents in the area to check their backyards, sheds and sleepouts, and anywhere where a person could seek shelter.

“When Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she was physically strong and may have walked some distance.

“For anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video footage in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 6.40pm on Wednesday, June 4, to 8am on Thursday, June 5, please review the footage you have and contact police if you believe you see Lis,” Aldridge said.

Elisabeth Nicholls has been described as an adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague. Photo / Police

‘Extremely difficult’ time for the family

It has been an extremely difficult time for the family, Aldridge said in a previous statement.

She read a statement from Lis’ husband of nearly 60 years, Gary Nicholls, who said she is an adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague who always puts others first.

The family said they have lived with painful uncertainty while she’s missing, and are grateful for those who have helped in the “cold, rain and darkness to bring Lis home”.

Aldridge said the past week has been “incredibly cold and wet”.

“We have grave concerns for her wellbeing,” she said.

There was nothing to suggest foul play, police say, but they have to keep an open mind.

An unconfirmed report of Nicholls being seen in Mona Vale earlier was a “red herring”, police now say.

Her family has circulated flyers throughout the city and taken out billboard space featuring her photo, seeking any information on her whereabouts.

Police Search and Rescue and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue have also been scouring the Fendalton and Riccarton areas.

Anyone who encounters Nicholls should ring 111 immediately.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report” or by calling 105.

Use the reference number 250604/5465.