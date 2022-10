Police have thanked the community for their help in finding 15-year-old Olivia. Photo / Supplied

Police are thanking the public after a teenage girl missing from her home on the outskirts of Christchurch was found.

The 15-year-old called Olivia, from West Melton, was last seen by her family on Saturday morning.

Police believed she could be in the Akaroa area, a spokesperson said in a statement earlier today.

Olivia was believed to be travelling with a 23-year-old man.

Family and police were concerned for her wellbeing.