Nick Paul was found dead after going missing on March 20.

Nick Paul was found dead after going missing on March 20.

The body of an Auckland man who went missing over a week ago has been found on a beach.

Nick Paul, 46, was last seen leaving his Weymouth address to go for a walk in the afternoon on Sunday, March 20.

Over the weekend police were told about a body on the beach at Orua Bay near Manukau Heads.

The body has been identified as Paul.

Orua Bay is directly across Manukau Harbour from Weymouth.

Paul was known to stay around Weymouth and often frequented Clendon Park.