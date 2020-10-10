Miriama Kamo tells Marae panellists they are 'acting like children'

A discussion on Marae this morning resulted in presenter Miriama Kamo reprimanding the three male panelists for acting like children and ignoring the women on the show.

During the TVNZ show this morning, Hone Harawira ignored Kamo's attempts to give other panellists a chance to talk yelling at Harawira that he is taking over and to stop.

Willie Jackson and Tau Henare also start having digs at each other.

Jackson, Harawira and Henare then started speaking over each other while a flustered Kamo struggled to retain control of the situation and admits it is "getting out of control".

"You guys are bullying each other," Kamo said.

At one point Jackson can be seen pointing his finger and saying Henare thinks he is a big shot, while Henare repeatedly tells him to calm down in a patronising manner.

She then tried to bring in the only other female on the panel, former Labour MP Georgina Beyer, while the men continued to talk over her.

She then adopts her best headmistress impression.

"You guys. Hey stop it. Stop it. This is disrespectful. Excuse me you are on the Marae... Stop. This is not cool," Kamo said.

"For goodness sake, you are like children. This is embarrassing, you guys are meant to be representing our people and all you are doing is yelling at each other and not listening to the women on this panel so calm down."

The men eventually stop, giving Beyer the floor.

Marae tweeted after the show: "At Marae we offer a space to hear different perspectives. This morning got out of hand. A big ngā mihi to our presenter @MiriamaKamo for remaining professional."

A follower posted that it was a "shameful display from adults". "Miriama, they were disrespectful and I hope you gave them a 'slap' for that. It was embarrassing and a witch hunt. How soon people forget that when they held their place in Parliament, they didn't fare better."

Another commented that Henare was "belligerent and spoiling for a fight from the get go - and Hone was just aggressive, rude and offensive".