Esk Valley Orchardist Malcolm Davie showing the destruction of his property, his anger with forestry slash and how to recover. Video / Mike Scott

One Hawke’s Bay orchardist is welcoming the Government’s financial assistance to those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle but says if little more is to come, the support is “minuscule” compared to the damage inflicted.

Eskdale’s Malcolm Davie is also stressing the fear members of the public are feeling towards looting amid assurances from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins that crime is not spiking as rumours would have people believe.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced $300 million of cyclone relief funds, $250m directed at helping Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency carry out emergency works on repairing assets like highways.

The remaining $50m would be for “immediate support to businesses and the primary sector affected by the weather events,” Robertson said.

He said that ministers would “finalise the distribution of this funding in the coming week, but this will include support to businesses to meet immediate costs and further assist with clean-up”.

“We will co-ordinate the allocation of this funding with local business groups, iwi and local government in the affected regions,” Robertson said.

It followed an initial $4m to go to farmers, growers, whenua-Māori owners and rural communities to aid in recovery efforts.

Davie spoke to the Herald while standing next to his 7.5ha apple orchard, which had been completely ruined by floodwaters from the nearby Esk River.

The 7.5ha orchard has been completely destroyed by the floods. Photo / Mike Scott

He prefaced his comments by stating the impact on his property came nowhere close to the devastation felt by families who had lost loved ones in the floods.

While he was delighted with the Government’s initial investment, Davie questioned whether there would be an ongoing commitment to support people.

“[The roads are] going to cost way more than $250 million and a $50 million commitment to the first phases of the recovery is minuscule considering that there is multi-billions of dollars worth of damage which has been experienced by uninsured people,” he said.

“If central Government loses interest in us, we will all go under, it’s as simple as that.”

During a visit to Hawke’s Bay on Sunday, Robertson said he expected Cyclone Gabrielle would have a“multi-billion dollar price tag”.

In Eskdale, the level of silt in some areas reached up to 5m.

Davie’s wife arrived at the property for the first time after the floods this afternoon and became very emotional at the sight of rows of decimated trees.

Forestry slash is in abundance in the Eskdale area. Photo / Mike Scott

Davie was particularly angered by the level of forestry slash that was now lying where his trees should be.

“There needs to be some sort of accountability for an industry that does very well out of exports of their logs and look what’s left behind; utter destruction.”

In the days following the floods, Forestry Minister Stuart Nash committed to an inquiry into forestry practices, with the aim to limit slash being left at forestry sites and causing damage when it was washed down rivers in floods.

Davie said it was “impossible” to determine the cost of the floods but estimated it would be somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000 per hectare.

“You don’t recover from that,” Davie said grimly.

“The necessity is for central Government to help a critical industry in a critical province and do so immediately and with full commitment.”

He said the orchard, formerly a vineyard, would take about three to four years to recover and more to establish good production.

Eskdale locals Malcolm Davie and Connie Lilley are focusing on the bright side after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mike Scott

Robertson indicated that financial assistance to the rural sector would be administered through existing channels, such as the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Davie said the ministry had been good to deal with in his experience but felt it would need bolstering if it was to meet the need.

One Eskdale resident told the Herald there had been discussions to set up roadblocks in the community to prevent looting.

Police have arrested at least 59 people for looting and dishonesty offending in the Eastern District.

Davie said the community was nervous at the prospect of looters, following the heartbreak it had already endured.

“I quite frankly would like to see a curfew of some description out here, we’re getting people coming out here, treating our misfortune as tourism, they’re out here having a look, its unacceptable.”