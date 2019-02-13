Ministry of Health official Michael Hundleby leaves

In a brief statement, a ministry spokesperson said former director of critical projects Michael Hundleby had left the ministry after his position was disestablished. Photo / Supplied

Lucy Bennett is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A top Ministry of Health manager has left the ministry.

In a brief statement, a ministry spokesperson said former director of critical projects Michael Hundleby had left the ministry after his position was disestablished.

"His employment ended in early January 2019. This was as part of a ministry-wide reorganisation at the executive leadership level," the statement said.

Hundleby oversaw some of the ministry's largest capital projects including hospital redevelopments in Dunedin and Christchurch.

As a senior ministry official of a number of years, Hundleby was appointed to the new director critical projects role for a two-year fixed term in 2016. He is understood to have moved into the role permanently in late 2017.