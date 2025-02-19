The girl was found walking with a stranger after leaving the school during a time-out.
The school installed a temporary fence and is reviewing the incident to prevent future occurrences.
The Ministry of Education has criticised a South Auckland school for not raising the alert after a 5-year-old girl wandered off the site and was found with a stranger.
The child’s family says they didn’t know she had disappeared from Finlayson Park School in Manurewa until she was found walking nearby.
The Ministry of Education (MoE) said it wasn’t told about the situation and schools are expected to notify parents immediately.
Alvin Raju told the Herald his 5-year-old daughter Kiara was in her third week at school when her teacher placed her outside the classroom as time-out for not adhering to “mat time” on Monday between 11.30am and 12pm.
Swamy said she took her daughter back to the school and claimed they were “surprised” and unaware Kiara had left.
Finlayson Park School principal Sumithra Naidoo told the Herald the school takes its responsibilities for the safety and wellbeing of its students “extremely seriously”.
The school had since installed a temporary fence in response to the incident, she said.
“As well as already putting in place a temporary fence, the board and senior leaders will be fully reviewing this matter to understand all of the circumstances leading to the child leaving the school grounds and to understand what actions and further safeguards we need to put in place to ensure that this remains a one-off incident only,” she told the Herald.
“We will have discussions with the Ministry of Education also, as well as the family involved. There is no greater priority than our students.”
MoE hautū (leader) Te Tai Raro (North) Isabel Evans told the Herald the school did not inform it of the situation.
“Schools have a duty of care to make sure children are always supervised and accounted for,” she said.
“We have contacted them to offer support to ensure appropriate measures are in place to keep students safe and engaged in class.
“Schools have policies and procedures for behaviour management, and we are available to provide extra advice and support as needed. Schools are expected to follow established safety protocols, which include immediately notifying the child’s parents or caregivers and informing the police if a student is missing.”
Raju said his daughter was still shocked by the ordeal and wouldn’t be going to school for the next two days.