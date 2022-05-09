Deputy PM Grant Robertson gives post-cabinet press conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will front today's post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isolating after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19.

Robertson will be joined by Chris Hipkins in his capacity as Education Minister, where they are expected to make another pre-Budget announcement, this time relating to jobs and training.

The ministers are also likely to face questions over the Government's approach to crime amid a wave of youth ram raids, the climate change emissions budgets announced this morning, and the new BA.5 Covid-19 variant that was found in the country yesterday.

The Prime Minister is isolating rather than using the exemption scheme for critical workers for two reasons: their daughter Neve and because she is not technically considered a critical worker.

While Ardern has had to cancel some events – including a visit to Hawkes' Bay – she says she can do most events and meetings remotely, including chairing Cabinet, delivering a pre-Budget speech to Business NZ on Wednesday and taking part in Question Time and speeches in Parliament.

This morning the Act Party released its "alternative budget" where it proposed a range of cuts to public spending.

Shortly after, National Party deputy leader and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis delivered a speech outlining her party's approach, focusing on the "squeezed middle".

The Budget is to be delivered May 19, with a focus on climate change and health.