Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media following her meeting with President Biden at the White House. Video / Claire Trevett

The reopening of the borders saw ministers take to the skies again - at a post-Covid cost - notching up almost $1 million in international travel in three months.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor was top of those making up for lost time after the two-year border closures, with a trade blitz costing $313,201 from April to June - the most spent on international travel by any minister since expense releases began in 2009.

The latest release of MPs' expenses shows ministers spent $925,491 on international travel in the April to June quarter – up from $234,000 in the first quarter of the year in which the Prime Minister had no international travel costs – back to pre-Covid-19 levels almost straight away.

Trade ministers and foreign affairs ministers travel a lot more than other ministers and the increased costs of travelling after Covid-19 and inflation were an added and unavoidable factor in the bill.

O'Connor ramped up his travel almost immediately after the borders opened, including to the United Kingdom, Middle East, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, and Europe for trade talks. They were a combination of international summits and trade talks - including a trip to the World Trade Organisation, securing the EU free-trade deal, and signing the UK deal.

O'Connor had done some limited earlier travel, going through MIQ on his return.

The highest amount spent prior to that was former Foreign Minister Murray McCully who notched up $282,386 in April to June 2016 when New Zealand was on the UN Security Council.

The MPs' and Ministerial expenses for the April to June quarter are the first since the borders reopened fully and MIQ was scrapped.

The Prime Minister took her first steps outside the country, to Australia, Japan and Singapore – her costs for the quarter were $137,000. She has since also been to the United States, Europe, Australia again, and Fiji. Ardern had just $16,707 in internal costs, although she does not get a Wellington accommodation allowance.

In total 16 ministers went on international travel, including Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta ($123,185), Chris Hipkins ($75,987), and Phil Twyford (73,716).

The Speakers' Tour to Ireland and Europe is also included in the expenses: former Speaker Trevor Mallard had $27,178 in international travel. Other MPs on it included National MP Judith Collins ($28,716), Barbara Kuriger ($20,369), and Labour MPs Duncan Webb ($25,637) and Helen White ($23,102).

The expenses release also shows National Party leader Christopher Luxon had the highest costs of any non-ministerial MP – usual for the Leader of the Opposition, who keeps a heavy domestic travel schedule. Luxon spends two to three days a week travelling to the regions.

Luxon's expenses on accommodation and travel came to $46,461 of which $32,706 was for domestic flights. He was a moderate user of the Crown limo service: he recorded just shy of $5,000 spending on the chauffeured service – less than most ministers. The service is available for ministers, the Leader of the Opposition and the Speaker. In his first three months as leader, he spent less than $3,000. He had no international travel in that quarter, but his trip to Singapore and the UK will be included in the next release.

Of the ministers, Regional Development and Tourism minister Stuart Nash had the highest domestic travel and accommodation costs at $33,236 while Act leader David Seymour spent $22,411. Green Party co-leader Marama Shaw had $23,958 in expenses while James Shaw – a Wellington dweller – had just $5,704.