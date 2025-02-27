“OceanaGold accepts legitimate protest as an important part of our society. We all need to have a voice and be heard.
“But to block and slow a heavy vehicle on a state highway is not acceptable and could have caused a serious accident. The incident has both risked causing an accident and involved the use of police time.
“We ask that protesters reconsider their approach in the future.”
Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki chairwoman Catherine Delahunty dismissed OceanaGold’s characterisation of the protest, saying it was a “low-key affair”.
OceanaGold was drilling an exploratory hold on private land at Te Rerenga above the Whangapoua Harbour, the Kūaotunu Anti Mining Action Group said.
“We will keep standing up against Oceana and other gold mining companies,” the group said.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of protest action and provided “traffic management”.
“No arrests were reported.”
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
