Mining protest ends in police escort: OceanaGold in Coromandel slates ‘dangerous, reckless’ acts

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand's new deal with Vietnam, citizen arrest laws to be eased and international tourist spending on the rise.
  • An anti-mining group gathered to block a truck carrying a drilling rig on State Highway 25 on the Coromandel Peninsula.
  • OceanaGold called the protest “dangerous” and “reckless”.
  • No arrests were reported and protesters dismissed the company’s description, saying it was a “low-key affair”.

An anti-mining group’s protest actions on a state highway have been slated by the mining company as dangerous and reckless.

Coromandel locals held up a truck carrying a drilling rig on State Highway 25 between Kūaotunu and Coroglen, prospecting company OceanaGold said.

Police escorted the truck away from the protesters.

The Kūaotunu Anti Mining Action Group said its ongoing actions against the company were “to ensure that the company knows that the resistance to mining in the area remains strong”.

A social media page dedicated to anti-mining advocacy mustered its followers on Tuesday, saying of the truck carrying the rig: “If you see it, stop it!

“If you don’t want mining here, now is the time to literally stand against it,” the Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki Facebook page said.

OceanaGold senior vice-president of legal, public affairs Alison Paul said the group’s actions were “dangerous” and “reckless”.

“We request that members of the public engaging in protest activity do so in a manner that does not endanger public safety or break the law,” Paul said.

“OceanaGold accepts legitimate protest as an important part of our society. We all need to have a voice and be heard.

The drilling rig protesters were trying to stop. Photo / Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki

“But to block and slow a heavy vehicle on a state highway is not acceptable and could have caused a serious accident. The incident has both risked causing an accident and involved the use of police time.

“We ask that protesters reconsider their approach in the future.”

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki chairwoman Catherine Delahunty dismissed OceanaGold’s characterisation of the protest, saying it was a “low-key affair”.

OceanaGold was drilling an exploratory hold on private land at Te Rerenga above the Whangapoua Harbour, the Kūaotunu Anti Mining Action Group said.

“We will keep standing up against Oceana and other gold mining companies,” the group said.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of protest action and provided “traffic management”.

“No arrests were reported.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

