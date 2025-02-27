A social media page dedicated to anti-mining advocacy mustered its followers on Tuesday, saying of the truck carrying the rig: “If you see it, stop it!

Coromandel locals held up a truck carrying a drilling rig on State Highway 25 between Kūaotunu and Coroglen, prospecting company OceanaGold said.

“If you don’t want mining here, now is the time to literally stand against it,” the Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki Facebook page said.

OceanaGold senior vice-president of legal, public affairs Alison Paul said the group’s actions were “dangerous” and “reckless”.

“We request that members of the public engaging in protest activity do so in a manner that does not endanger public safety or break the law,” Paul said.

“OceanaGold accepts legitimate protest as an important part of our society. We all need to have a voice and be heard.

The drilling rig protesters were trying to stop. Photo / Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki

“But to block and slow a heavy vehicle on a state highway is not acceptable and could have caused a serious accident. The incident has both risked causing an accident and involved the use of police time.

“We ask that protesters reconsider their approach in the future.”

Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki chairwoman Catherine Delahunty dismissed OceanaGold’s characterisation of the protest, saying it was a “low-key affair”.

OceanaGold was drilling an exploratory hold on private land at Te Rerenga above the Whangapoua Harbour, the Kūaotunu Anti Mining Action Group said.

“We will keep standing up against Oceana and other gold mining companies,” the group said.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report of protest action and provided “traffic management”.

“No arrests were reported.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

