Millers Flat, Central Otago ATV farmland accident victim named by police

A woman killed in an accident on farmland at Millers Flat in Central Otago last week has been named by police. Image / Google Maps

A woman who died in an ATV accident on rural farmland in Millers Flat in Central Otago has been named by police.

She was Kirsty Marie Hall, 41, of Cromwell.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and the death will be referred

