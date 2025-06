Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

The Central Otago town of Millers Flat. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

One person has died and three others are injured after an all-terrain vehicle rolled in Central Otago.

Emergency services were called to a farm near Millers Flat about 10pm yesterday after the single-vehicle crash.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene. Three others were taken to hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The person who died was an adult, a police spokesperson told the Herald.