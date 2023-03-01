Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Mike Hosking: This Government’s attempts to blame National for their problems is tiresome

Mike Hosking
By
4 mins to read
Before she was the Health Minister, Ayesha Verrall was the Associate Health Minister. Photo / Jed Bradley

OPINION:

One great hope I have as this year’s election campaign fires up is: can we please hold the Government to a little bit of account when it comes to blaming the previous government for

