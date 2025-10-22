Dara Singh had been drinking at Spice Aroma Restaurant in New Plymouth before he attacked a man closing up a neighbouring business. Photo / Google Maps
A migrant worker claims he was reacting to racist abuse hurled at him when he attacked a bakehouse chef who was on the street closing the business for the day.
Indian national Dara Singh pushed, kicked and punched the victim in a series of assaults, which ended with Singhtrying to drag the victim away after he hit his head and suffered a “significant concussion”.
Today, the New Plymouth District Court heard that Singh, a 31-year-old delivery driver, had been drinking at Spice Aroma Restaurant on June 27 this year.
He and a friend left the New Plymouth restaurant about 9pm when they began arguing with the victim, who was outside packing up the neighbouring business.
“And then there was the attempt to further drag him down the driveway, which was only interrupted by a member of the public.
“The inference is that if he or she hadn’t intervened, the assault would have carried on and who knows what more injuries may well have been suffered then.”
Judge Harrop said a more serious charge would have been justified, had one been laid.
Singh faced a representative charge of common assault and made an application for a discharge without conviction, which police did not oppose.
In considering the application, the judge acknowledged Singh had promptly pleaded guilty, his previous good character, his genuine remorse, and that he had attended a restorative justice meeting with the victim.
He had abstained from alcohol since the incident, which he intended to maintain, and had offered to pay the victim reparation.
Judge Harrop found that in light of the mitigating factors, the gravity of the offending was at a low level.
He found the consequences of a conviction would “very likely make a big difference” to whether Singh could remain in New Zealand.
Singh has been in the country for two years on a work visa, which expires in November next year.
Judge Harrop also accepted that if Singh was deported, it would have serious consequences for several members of his family, including his unwell mother, who lived in India and whom he supported.
He sent her money for life-saving medication, food and to assist with costs relating to her house.
“You have a significant obligation to your mother and if you were back in India, I understand you come from a small village, and if you could get a job, which is doubtful, you certainly wouldn’t get paid very much, so your ability to provide for her would be very seriously reduced,” Judge Harrop said.
He was satisfied the direct and indirect consequences of a conviction would be out of all proportion to the reduced gravity of the offending.
The judge granted the discharge without conviction but ordered Singh to pay emotional harm reparation of $1000 to the victim.
Singh’s friend has also been charged in relation to the assault but has yet to enter a plea.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.