A flight reportedly returned to Invercargill after being struck by lightning. Photo / File

A flight between Invercargill and Wellington was struck by lightning in mid-air on Thursday morning, Stuff has reported.

A passenger told the publication they were sleeping when the plane was hit and she could smell smoke in the cabin after the bang.

Passengers were then informed the aircraft's nose had been damaged, she said.

Wellington Airport confirmed to Stuff a flight on Thursday had returned to Invercargill.