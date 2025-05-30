Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Michael Scott Wallace now eligible for parole after the Taranaki murder of German backpacker Birgit Brauer in 2005

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Michael Scott Wallace is now eligible for parole after being imprisoned for the 2005 murder of German backpacker Birgit Brauer. Photo / NZME

Michael Scott Wallace is now eligible for parole after being imprisoned for the 2005 murder of German backpacker Birgit Brauer. Photo / NZME

It has been almost 20 years since a young German backpacker was murdered in a picnic area of a national park.

The death of Birgit Brauer, whose body was found in Lucy’s Gully, near Ōakura, southwest of New Plymouth, shocked two nations and led to an 18-day manhunt for her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand