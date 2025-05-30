The board’s decision, released to NZME this week, stated Wallace has not been motivated to complete recommended treatments and was considered to still be in the rehabilitative phase of his sentence.
It was also noted that he would undergo a formal assessment of psychopathy.
Wallace recently refused to discuss his criminal history with a psychologist, and while the decision stated he had at some point claimed he could not remember the murder, he told the board that was no longer his stance.
“He now says that he did not commit the offending,” according to the decision, which was the position he took at trial.
The fatal hitchhiking trip
On September 20, 2005, Brauer and Wallace’s paths fatally crossed in the tiny town of Waitōtara.
There, she was picked up hitchhiking by Wallace as she travelled between Whanganui and New Plymouth.
He drove her to Lucy’s Gully in Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, formerly known as Egmont National Park, and bludgeoned her with a metal bar before unbuttoning her jeans, likely with sexual intent.
When Wallace was disturbed by a passing vehicle, he dragged Brauer into the bush and stabbed her in the chest. Her body was later found by a jogger.
Wallace disposed of evidence and eventually made his way to the Manawatū area, where, almost three weeks later, he was arrested.
He told police at the time that he did not want to hurt people, but he had, and he would be better off if police had shot him.
“It would be useful to understand from him why he thinks he committed that offending, even if he continues to deny the index murder offence,” the board’s decision stated.
While Wallace, who has not had any misconducts during his current sentence, was initially reluctant to speak with a psychologist in April for a risk assessment, he did, but refused to discuss his offending.
The psychologist’s report detailed a long history of alcohol and drug use and referred to a formal assessment of psychopathy to be conducted.
Wallace, who has reimmersed himself in Te Ao Māori while in prison, has completed sessions with a one-to-one departmental psychologist, and a special treatment unit for high-risk violent offenders has been suggested.
But there were impediments to Wallace entering such treatment, including his denial of the murder and his belief that he would not work well in a group setting.
In the meantime, he will continue to undergo one-to-one treatment.
The board found it was important Wallace also complete a drug treatment programme, despite not being motivated to do so.
“Overall, Mr Wallace is still considered to be in the rehabilitative phase of his sentence, and therefore rehabilitation must be a priority.”
An updated psychological risk assessment was ordered before his next parole hearing, scheduled for next year.
“So that the assessment is useful, we encourage Mr Wallace to discuss his offending history with the psychologist.”
