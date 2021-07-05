Michael Hill jewellery shop robbery: Police release photos of suspects

One of two men being hunted by police after the mall robbery. Image / NZ Police

Police have released photos of two men being hunted in relation to a brazen jewellery shop robbery in West Auckland.

The two men can be seen wearing distinctive clothing - one in a black hooded jumper with a logo design and the other in a grey jacket and wearing yellow gloves.

The latest heist was the sixth Michael Hill jewellery store to be held up in the past year.

"Police are determined to identify and locate those responsible and hold them to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said today.

Police have released this image of the latest Michael Hill robbery.

The incident happened at the West City Mall, in Henderson, just after 6pm on Saturday.

Police were told two males had entered the store and took a large amount of jewellery, along with a number of other items - including bags and personal belongings.

A staff member earlier told Stuff that the pair may have stolen up to $100,000 worth of goods.

The pair later fled the scene in a vehicle that was found a short time after the robbery.

Frost said they continued to make a number of inquiries to help identify those responsible.