The New Plymouth Michael Hill smash-and-grab raid caught on video. Video / The New Plymouth Advocate

Another Michael Hill Jewellers has been hit by a brazen daytime raid, this time in downtown New Plymouth.

As onlookers watched on, the masked and hooded robbers smashed cabinets and grabbed the merchandise at the Currie St store, only pausing to issue threats to those looking on.

Video of the incident quickly spread on social media.

Another video seen by the Herald shows a black Subaru Impreza driving down the footpath as the thieves made their escape, sending pedestrians running.

North Beach assistant manager Laurelle Foster said that she saw the Impreza coming down the footpath and headed back inside her next-door shop, shepherding some members of the public to safety and locking the doors.

She looked inside Michael Hill after the robbery and saw every cabinet smashed and glass everywhere.

She said it was the first smash-and-grab in the immediate area that she was aware of and told the Herald it left her feeling uneasy.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.

MORE TO COME

Glass was strewn across the floor of the store after the robbery.



