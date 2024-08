Last week, cars got stuck on State Highway 73 at Porters Pass due to heavy snow. Photo / Catherine Malone

Last week, cars got stuck on State Highway 73 at Porters Pass due to heavy snow. Photo / Catherine Malone

By RNZ

Snow and heavy rain is possible for parts of the South Island on Sunday, with a number of weather watches and warnings in place.

MetService said the heaviest rain was expected around the ranges of the Westland District, where an orange heavy rain warning had been issued.

Locals could expect 120-150mm of rain, with peak rates expected in the afternoon.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously,” the forecaster said.