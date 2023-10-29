MetService upgrades rain warning for Hawke’s Bay as remnants of Lola approach

Thousands of people are without power as ex-cyclone Lola lashes the country. Video / Supplied / NZ Herald / Greg Reed

Rapidly rising waterways and hazardous driving conditions are likely for Hawke’s Bay as the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola travel down the North Island.

MetService upgraded its rain watch in Hawke’s Bay to a rain warning on Monday morning, affecting the inland ranges south of State Highway 5 for 27 hours from 2pm Monday to 5pm Tuesday.

The MetService forecast said to expect 110 to 140 mm of rain with peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h, but 15 to 25 mm/h on Tuesday afternoon during possible thunderstorms.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the MetService warning said.

MetService predicted a trend to warmer temperatures in the middle of the week for Hawke’s Bay before plunging back into a new low system bringing some rain on Thursday and Friday.

Areas in the north of the country, including Auckland, left thousands without power while being lashed with wild seas and wind gusts.



