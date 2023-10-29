Flaxmere brothers Jayden (left) and Leon Netane check out the mountain mist garden at Waiaroha in Hastings ahead of the incoming wet weather. Photo / Paul Taylor

Flaxmere brothers Jayden (left) and Leon Netane check out the mountain mist garden at Waiaroha in Hastings ahead of the incoming wet weather. Photo / Paul Taylor

From blistering heat to biting chill, Hawke’s Bay really has seen four seasons in a week.

That’s not set to change anytime soon, with ex-tropical cyclone Lola set to share its remnants and bring rain to the region on Monday night.

MetService put a heavy rain watch in place on Sunday from noon ‘til midnight on Monday for the western ranges of Hawke’s Bay south of State Highway 5.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said a rain band left over from the cyclone will sweep across the East Coast on Monday.

“If we feel we need to issue watches and warnings, we will,” she said, advising people to keep up to date with the MetService website.

“It’s a bit of a wet start, but it will also get warmer.”

Temperatures are set to leap up from the 2C averages people have seen some nights to ones in the teens.

“Tuesday and Wednesday look drier and warmer as well - that’s when you’ll start to see a trend towards the warmer temperatures,” O’Connor said.

The trend won’t last the week, though. A new band will also create more sprinklings of rain on Thursday and heading into Friday.

“As we get to the latter half of the week, a different low from the Tasman Sea will move over the country and might bring some rain.”

The southwesterly wind also brought Hawke’s Bay some chill over the past couple of weeks, but a northwesterly on Tuesday and Wednesday will change that up.

“It will be warmer and won’t be as cold as what people have been feeling,” O’Connor said.

While it’s not likely Hawke’s Bay will bear the full brunt of Lola’s remnants, there were heavy wind and rain warnings in place on Sunday for areas of Tairāwhiti and other parts of the North Island.

Strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells are forecast to ravage areas from Northland and the upper East Coast.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.