MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti north of Tolaga Bay from 9pm until 9pm Monday.

“Expect 100 to 120mm of rain. Peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h are expected Monday morning and afternoon,” MetService said.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.”

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and Kaimāī Range for a period of 18 hours from 10pm tonight to 4pm on Monday.

Forecaster Samkelo Magwala told the Herald a low off the coast was bringing moisture across the eastern parts of the North Island.

“This low was expected to stay until Tuesday when it would move further east. There would be some easing, but showers would still be left behind.”

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the ranges of the Tasman District northwest of Motueka for a period of 10 hours from 10pm on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

“Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. High chance of upgrading to a warning.”

Rainfall will develop about East Cape, becoming heavy tomorrow morning.



Over 100 mm is possible, particularly about the ranges. pic.twitter.com/EMMKp9kl6U — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 15, 2025

Magwala said the low would affect Auckland, but the weather wouldn’t be as severe as eastern parts of the North Island.

“There will be a few showers but nothing hectic at this stage,” he said.

“Things will start to clear on Tuesday.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.