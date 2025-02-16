Advertisement
MetService issues heavy rain warning for Gisborne area, up to 120mm forecast, torrential downpours for parts of New Zealand

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the North Island's East Cape from 9pm until 9pm tomorrow.

  • MetService has issued an orange rain warning for the North Island’s East Cape from 9pm until 9pm tomorrow.
  • Up to 120mm is forecast to fall during the 24 hours.
  • MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch for the Tasman District from 10pm tomorrow for 10 hours.

Residents of the North Island’s East Cape look set for a dousing with up to 120mm or rain forecast to fall across the region during the next 24 hours.

“A low to the north of the country directs a humid subtropical flow over New Zealand, bringing heavy rain to parts of the North Island on Monday,” MetService said.

“Meanwhile, a front moves over the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Tuesday.”

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti north of Tolaga Bay from 9pm until 9pm Monday.

“Expect 100 to 120mm of rain. Peak rates of 10 to 15mm/h are expected Monday morning and afternoon,” MetService said.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.”

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and Kaimāī Range for a period of 18 hours from 10pm tonight to 4pm on Monday.

Forecaster Samkelo Magwala told the Herald a low off the coast was bringing moisture across the eastern parts of the North Island.

“This low was expected to stay until Tuesday when it would move further east. There would be some easing, but showers would still be left behind.”

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the ranges of the Tasman District northwest of Motueka for a period of 10 hours from 10pm on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

“Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. High chance of upgrading to a warning.”

Magwala said the low would affect Auckland, but the weather wouldn’t be as severe as eastern parts of the North Island.

“There will be a few showers but nothing hectic at this stage,” he said.

“Things will start to clear on Tuesday.”

