Federated Farmers Waikato dairy section chair, and Matamata branch chair, Matthew Zonderop said the sector was not shying away from the need to reduce methane emissions, but a “blunt instrument” was not going to solve the problem.
Reducing dairy production would also leave New Zealand open to competition from “less efficient” countries overseas.
Zonderop said forcing farmers into the Emissions Trading Scheme would’ve been “a very big stick”, creating a situation where large corporate entities “played the system” by buying big forestry blocks to claim carbon credits.
Unique Position
There is no easy solution to the issue, he said.
“New Zealand is in a unique position as a pastoral-based economy.”
Dairy farming operates on such a scale here that housing animals in sheds and collecting effluent for methane digesters – as happens overseas – is simply not an option.
However, Zonderop said practical solutions being looked at included the development of a vaccine to neutralise bacteria that produce methane in cattle.