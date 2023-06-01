South Aucklanders concerned over toxic smoke, government set to hit promise of 1800 net police increase and reports indicate potentially better times ahead for homeowners, in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with manslaughter after the death of a 21-year-old who he drank a beer allegedly laced with methamphetamine.

Aiden Sagala died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after police said he “innocently sat down for a beer” that was laced with “high purity liquid” methamphetamine.

It sparked Operation Lavender, a wider investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation.

Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the arrested man is already before the court as part of Operation Lavender and will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Further pathology and toxicology testing has been completed.

Aiden Sagala died after drinking beer allegedly contaminated with methamphetamine.

The investigation team had told Sagala’s family of the arrest and was continuing to support them, Baldwin said.

The investigation into the importation was ongoing and officers could not rule out further charges, Baldwin said.

“[Sagala’s] tragic death initiated Operation Lavender, which has seen numerous serious drugs charges already laid, and a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs recovered at an address in Manukau.

“The Operation Lavender team uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported concealed in beer cans.”

Police warn people not to consume Honey Bear House Beer, which is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ Police

While the final calculations were not yet complete, police estimated the value of the drug seizure to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

Court documents showed the 40-year-old man is charged with having the cans labelled “Honey Bear Beer” containing the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine under his control, and failing to take reasonable care to avoid the cans endangering human life, thereby committing manslaughter.

The court documents show that police allege the offence happened between January 7 and February 28 this year. The man cannot be named for legal reasons.

Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.



