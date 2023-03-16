The specific beer is called "Honey Bear House Beer" and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ Police

The specific beer is called "Honey Bear House Beer" and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ Police

Police are investigating a possible link between a man’s death and a can of beer contaminated with methamphetamine.

It follows a police warning about a shipment of Honey Bear House Beer on Saturday - with a risk the cans could be contaminated with the class A drug.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - died last Tuesday and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Tributes to the man have been left on social media - with family and friends voicing their disbelief at his death.

The specific beer is called "Honey Bear House Beer" and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ Police

The man’s name has been suppressed due to the ongoing police investigation and because his family asked that his name not be published.

The Herald has sought comment from police.

Police earlier said it was unlikely the distinctive blue and red cans have been sold over the counter or online - “however, part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates,” Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

It was believed the beer was not available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in the shipment.

“Police ask anyone who might be in possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not drink it and to contact police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793,” Barry said.

Anyone that might have further information regarding the product is asked to also contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



