Serious gang tensions in two North Island regions – including two incidents were police were shot at – are believed to have been sparked by drugs and an internal power struggle within the Nomads gang.
Rising offending led Police to dramatically expand an existing Gang Conflict Warrant to encompass muchof the lower North Island this week, including the Horowhenua and Manawatū regions, and extending into Wairarapa.
The area currently under the warrant includes the city of Palmerston North and the towns of the towns of Levin, Feilding, Dannevirke and Eketahuna.
The warrant gives police sweeping powers to search gang members’ vehicles and to seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.
Before one can be issued, a judge must be satisfied a “gang conflict” exists within the geographical area specified by police.
The source said Palmerston North had been a scene of some “crazy” gang-related behaviour for “quite some time”.
“Most of the behaviours you see, I would put down to meth; both in terms of disinhibition and the gripe.”
In the 2024 New Zealand Drugs Trend Survey (NZDTS), Manawatū-Whanganui was found to be the third-ranked easiest region in which to obtain methamphetamine.
Almost 11,000 drug users took part in the Massey University survey.
As well as 51% from Manawatū-Whanganui saying the drug was “very easy” to source, it also ranked as the sixth region nationwide in terms of respondents saying they purchased it from a gang member or gang associate.
Alongside Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū-Whanganui also topped the list of areas where respondents said they felt “very unsafe” to walk around their neighbourhood after 11pm.
The survey authors stated: “The latest NZDTS data appears to show strong regional associations between the extent of purchasing of methamphetamine from gangs, gang dominance of methamphetamine markets, higher levels of gang influence, and lower perceptions of public safety”.
Wastewater testing data released by Police in May showed a 90% rise in meth use in Levin, the Horowhenua town 37km south of Palmerston North.
Expanded powers: How warrant will allow police to track gang members who fled Levin
Police Central District commander Superintendent Dion Bennett confirmed the Nomads and Mongrel Mob were the focus of current police work in the region.
Police were looking into “tensions between both gangs and gang members” he said.
“We remain open to mediating between these gangs, but their actions are a risk to the community, a risk to our police, and we’re not going to sit idly by while this dangerous activity plays out,” Bennett said.
The expansion of the Gang Conflict Warrant was approved by the District Court.
“By extending the footprint of the warrant, we’re able to reach gang members across the district, including those who left Levin since 21 August to avoid the attention,” Bennett said.