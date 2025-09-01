A firearm was found on the road where a vehicle pursued by police had been abandoned in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A firearm was found on the road where a vehicle pursued by police had been abandoned in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired towards police in Palmerston North.

There were two separate incidents in less than 48 hours after police tried to stop suspicious vehicles.

Today’s shooting occurred about 1.30am after officers noticed a speeding vehicle on Highbury Ave.

Police pursued the vehicle when the driver failed to stop, a passenger allegedly leaned out the window and fired at the police vehicles “five or six times”.

Officers from the Armed Offenders Squad were dispatched after the shots being fired.