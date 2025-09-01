Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Palmerston North shooting: Man arrested after multiple shots fired at police

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A firearm was found on the road where a vehicle pursued by police had been abandoned in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

A firearm was found on the road where a vehicle pursued by police had been abandoned in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired towards police in Palmerston North.

There were two separate incidents in less than 48 hours after police tried to stop suspicious vehicles.

Today’s shooting occurred about 1.30am after officers noticed a speeding vehicle on Highbury Ave.

Police pursued the vehicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save