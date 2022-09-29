Greg Bramwell, manager of Photo and Video International, cleaning up the mess after a ram-raid in Merivale. Photo / George Heard

Greg Bramwell, manager of Photo and Video International, cleaning up the mess after a ram-raid in Merivale. Photo / George Heard

A camera shop in the upmarket Christchurch suburb of Merivale was the target of a ram raid early this morning.

Police were called to Papanui Rd about 5.15am.

The store is upstairs in Merivale Mall on Papanui Rd.

Glass doors smashed at Merivale Mall in ram raid. Photo / Supplied

Police were also called to Sues Takeaway and Convenience Store on Pound Rd, Yaldhurst just before 1am.

The people responsible had left the scene.

A scene guard is in place and inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

Police are at the scene of a second ram raid at the Pound Road roundabout in Yaldhurst, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Manager of Photo and Video International Greg Bramwell said that a black wagon was driven straight through the front glass doors and a second set of doors.

"The Sub 5 security guy was here within 2 or 3 minutes which was really good and that might have been part of why he left so quickly."

Bramwell sells top-of-the-line new and used cameras and is a well-known shop at Merivale Mall.

"It looks like they have done very little upstairs in the shop, they probably ran around and decided we didn't sell cell phones and ran out disappointed," he said.

"The good thing is they haven't damaged the cabinets or made a mess upstairs and smashed up all that sort of stuff that always takes longer to clean up. It's a pain."

Bramwell said it was the fourth time his store has been ram-raided in 30 years.

"The other three were in the '90s, 93 or 95. We thought we were pretty immune now people steal other stuff, they don't steal cameras.

"I feel for my landlord probably more than me. We have got to replace the doors."

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with burglary and possession of cannabis. He is set to appear in court on October 6.