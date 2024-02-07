Supermarkets trial facial recognition, crews work through the night on huge waste facility fire and benefit recipients expected to stay on payouts for longer in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

The decision to keep a busy road linking the suburbs of Westmere and Point Chevalier closed for a further two months was made to “minimise the overall disruption felt by the community”, says Auckland Transport.

AT closed Meola Road on December 15 to coincide with the lowest traffic volumes and assured residents it would be reopened no later than February 7 when school and city-bound traffic was back in full swing.

However, it was announced yesterday that the road will be closed for three more months until the end of April.

Auckland Transport’s director of infrastructure and place, Murray Burt, said today that the closure will save $400,000 on traffic management and construction costs.

By remaining closed it would also result in faster travel times around the suburb rather than opening to single lanes as originally planned, he said.

“Analysis of traffic flows demonstrates that continuing the diversions that are already in place will result in faster travel times for traffic because reopening Meola Rd now would require single lanes with multiple stop-go closures, while the construction works continue,” Burt said.

“We were reluctant to extend the full closure any longer, however, based on opportunities identified by our team at the start of this year, there are compelling reasons to extend a full closure.”

The Meola road closure has major traffic impacts.

Burt acknowledged the frustrations of locals and said he was working closely with the community to manage the impacts of the closure.

Waitematā Local Board chair Genevieve Sage said while the change in plan was disappointing it was the right decision.

“I know it’s frustrating that this has come at short notice, however, the benefits identified show fiscal responsibility and will help to deliver the project faster and cheaper,” Sage said.

Chaos on Tūī Street, Pt Chevalier after Auckland Transport extended the closure of Meola Rd for three months.

Yesterday morning the continued closure was causing huge issues on side streets, with one resident describing it as a “s**t show”.

“It’s utter chaos along Kiwi Rd and the side streets to get on to Great North Rd. Buses can’t pass, and a lot of swearing motorists trying to pull U-ies. I’m not sure where they can go,” the resident said.

Said one local on Facebook: “This is terrible. I live on Meola Rd and the whole detour took me 40 minutes today. This sucks.”

Auckland Transport AT has extended the Meola Rd/PtChevalier roadworks by three months leading to frustration for local residents. Photo / Alex Burton

Meola Rd is a key corridor for motorists and buses. On top of that, it provides access to the Seddon Fields football facility, the Museum of Technology and Transport’s Aviation Hall, and the popular Meola Reef dog park.

Western Springs Football Club manager Paul Rutland was fuming yesterday as the new season kicks off for thousands of players and spectators.

“Now they are telling us it’s closed off until the end of April. They literally sent us an email on Waitangi Day at 9.37am after we chased them up to find out what was going on.

“What a bloody shambles they are. Their communications skills are bloody non-existent,” Rutland said.

Burt said they are working closely with the football club to ensure “access to their carpark during weekends where the construction programme allows”.

The project had an 18-month construction programme from November 2023 to April 2025, however the Meola Garnet Corridor completion will be brought forward to the end of February 2025, Auckland Transport says.











