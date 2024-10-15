- Mental health nurses are unclear about plans for a health-led response to mental health callouts.
- Concerns include workforce shortages, a lack of legal powers, and personal safety.
- Health New Zealand is collaborating with police and other agencies to develop an aligned approach.
Mental health nurses say they’re still in the dark about how Health New Zealand is going to take over mental health callouts from police, just weeks before the changes are set to be phased in.
Handling of mental health callouts will start transitioning from a police-led response to a health-led response from November 1.
New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) mental health section chairwoman Helen Garrick said they have seen the police plan for the shift but have not heard anything about how health services are proposing to fill the void.
“We’re very concerned about the lack of workforce available to take over this work, and alongside that is a concern about the lack of suitable places for people to be taken,” Garrick said.