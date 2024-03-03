Voyager 2023 media awards
'It was torture': Watch the truth about menopause on Blood, Sweat and Tears

7 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: and Mike Scott

Herald journalists Carolyne Meng-Yee and Mike Scott have made a video series about menopause, Blood, Sweat and Tears. You can watch all six episodes here. Below the videos, Meng-Yee explains why we made the series

