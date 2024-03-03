'It was torture': Watch the truth about menopause on Blood, Sweat and Tears

Herald journalists Carolyne Meng-Yee and Mike Scott have made a video series about menopause, Blood, Sweat and Tears. You can watch all six episodes here. Below the videos, Meng-Yee explains why we made the series and talks about her own experience





Blood, Sweat and Tears wasn’t an easy series to make. Producer and interviewer Carolyne Meng-Yee talks about the background and her own menopause experience - from hot flushes and flash flooding to foggy brain and anxiety.

When I suggested a video series on menopause a middle-aged news editor blew a gasket.

“Bloody hell - only half the population will watch it,” he shrieked - or should I say mansplained?

He’s right. Most men don’t want to know about “it” and some women avoid talking about “it”.

The thing is, menopause matters, and conversations about “it” are firing up. Women from the “girls can do anything” era can’t stop talking about “it.”

Business woman Kate Billing is an advocate for menopause awareness in the workplace. Photo / Mike Scott

Menopause is likely to have an impact on relationships, families, friends and in the workplace. It happened to me, and like many women, I suffered in silence.

Meno-rage, night sweats, and a dry vagina are the stuff of jokey Instagram memes. But for many women, they are anything but funny.

Perimenopause is its evil sister, a stealthy precursor to menopause that will slap you in the face when you least expect it - months, sometimes years before your period stops. Ageing ovaries stop producing oestrogen - the hormone that controls many functions of a woman’s body. And on come the never-ending symptoms: hot flushes that make you feel like you’re boiling from the inside out, irritability and itchy skin.

Kirsty McAlpine, with her husband Mark Wilson. She suffered hot flushes, brain fog, insomnia, lethargy and mood swings. She thought about leaving her family. Photo / Michael Craig.

I was a hot mess through perimenopause and wasn’t prepared for the onslaught of symptoms -hot flushes, flash flooding and a foggy brain. My sleep was disrupted, anxiety crept into my life as insidiously as the icy chill of feeling invisible and cancelled.

Then menopause arrives and your periods stop, a relief for many women who have suffered the crippling agony of endometriosis. But the menopause symptoms don’t leave you alone, they can stay with you for years.

Endocrinologist, Dr Megan Ogilvie at Fertility Associates Auckland, says around 20 percent of women will escape with few symptoms. But 80 per cent won’t and about 50 per cent of that group suffer symptoms that will affect their quality of life.

Endocrinologist Dr Megan Ogilvie works with many women struggling with menopausal symptoms. Photo / Mike Scott

Blood, Sweat and Tears was conceived after a candid conversation with my colleague Mike Scott, who filmed, directed and edited the series. Together we have worked on many stories, thankfully he’s never been “judgey” when I’ve had a flush or been a bit cranky.

At home, Mike says he’s used to dodging hormonal bombs being lobbed at him from his two teenage daughters and his perimenopausal partner.

He says he has learned to understand the physical symptoms of menopause and how it has shaped his family.

Mike Scott visual journalist says he's used to dodging hormonal bullets lobbed at him from his teenage daughters and his perimenopause partner.. Photo / Nicholas Jones.

“As a guy, I’ve dodged bullets not having a monthly cycle to worry about and not physically experiencing an end to these cycles. The rage, anxiety, brain fog and insomnia can ricochet through relationships and families, causing immense damage.

“I live with a wonderful partner in her 50s and two teenage girls so unsurprisingly there were bombs lobbed. The worst thing was not understanding how conflicts arose or where the bombs were coming from and how I reacted. Menopause is a natural part of life, there are treatments, so there is hope.”

In preparation for the series, it was my job to find “talent” to talk about their experiences on camera. I approached policewomen, female lawyers and judges, and contacts in our industry. Although they applauded the idea of a series on menopause, none of them wanted to share their stories publicly for fear of being judged by their peers and employers.

No midlife women wants to be singled out as weak or vulnerable or provide another excuse to be written off.

A celebrity broadcaster with more than 40,000 Instagram followers was insulted at the mere suggestion she might be going through menopause.

“What a bitch, why did you ring me?” she laughed out loud.

Fire-fighter Dora Dehar has been putting out fires for 19 years. She thought she had Alzheimer's. Photo / Michael Craig

After many phone calls and a ton of rejection, my dogged determination and gentle persuasion paid off. We met women brave enough to speak out- a firefighter who thought she might have Alzheimer’s. On the way to emergencies she would forget where she was going, an award-winning columnist who developed debilitating anxiety and a mother who thought of walking away from her family because she couldn’t bear for her children to hug her.

We filmed endocrinologists who explain menopausal symptoms and treatments and debunk myths about hormone replacement therapy (HRT). We learned of initiatives in the workplace, including menstrual and menopause leave.

Former NZ Herald premium content editor, Miriyana Alexander, who commissioned this series, introduced period products in our office bathrooms last year to support female staff.

Former NZ Herald Premium editor Miriyana Alexander who commissioned Blood, Sweat and Tears and introduced period products at NZME. Photo / supplied.

Alexander, 52, a strong advocate for women’s health, says it is important for male bosses to be educated about menopause and for women not to shy away from talking about it at work.

“I say, ‘bugger’ to that. I think we need to own the space, it’s natural. I’m a straight shooter and there are some days I need to be near the bathroom, so I don’t have a problem saying I’m going to work from home today. Women are half the workforce so it’s appropriate to take sick leave and have flexible working hours,” Alexander says.

Pacific Media Network offered menstrual and menopause leave to its female staff in 2022. CEO Don Mann says there is an inequity between how males and females deal with sick leave.

Pacific Media Network, CEO, Don Mann approved menstruation and menopause leave for his female staff. Photo / Mike Scott

“The males were 100 per cent supportive of extra leave for women. We have a natural inclination to look after one another.”

Dr Megan Ogilvie says women struggling with their mental health is not uncommon. “If you have had a major depressive episode in the past, you have a 50 per cent chance of recurrence in perimenopause. If you’ve never had a major depressive episode, then you have a 25 per cent chance of a major depressive episode - that is significant and incredibly impactful on women’s lives.”

Mental health in menopause is surprisingly ill-explored as Megan Nicol Reed discovered.

“It was torture and the anxiety nearly killed me.”

The award-winning columnist and author of the gripping novel, “One of Those Mothers” says she experienced hot flushes and interrupted sleep. “I was physically ageing and to be honest I had a very dry vagina.”

Columnist and author Megan Nicol Reed says menopause was torture and nearly killed her. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The 49-year-old mother says she escalated from being worried all the time to being beside herself.

“I wasn’t doing my usual freak out about stuff; I was having full-blown panic attacks.”

Nicol Reed thought she was resilient and could get on top of things without anti-anxiety medication, but she is now thankful for the little pill she takes. Her mother Lynne Browning says it’s great to see her daughter laugh again.

“It was agonising. I felt so sad for her, there were times she hurt me dreadfully and that was hard as a mother. Her friends asked me to convince her to get medication, but I felt I couldn’t twist her arm like that, it had to be her decision. It was really a chemical imbalance, heightened by menopause.

“Megan was fraught with anxiety. The most wonderful thing I’ve seen is her laughing. I love that, it makes me feel like crying. You know when your daughter doesn’t smile or is riddled with so much angst, it’s permeating every aspect of her life... well, to see her throwing her head back and having a good old belly laugh and not caring is just wonderful.”

Columnist and author Megan Nicol Reed with her mother Lynne Browning and her daughter, Peggy. Niccol Reed had full blown panic attacks going through peri-menopause. Photo / Mike Scott

I know how Megan feels. I’m through the worst now. My panic attacks have lessened, I can wear my cream skirt without being paranoid and I no longer fire missiles at my husband when he loses his car keys.

My energy is back, I can stay on my feet all day in 32-degree heat -without a pee break for 16 hours- staking out a former prime minister’s wedding.

Best of all, I can sleep. I just need to figure out why I have a recurring dream of someone trying to strangle me.

Carolyne Meng-Yee is an Auckland- based investigative journalist. She has worked for the Herald since 2007 and was previously a commissioner at TVNZ and a current affairs producer for 60 Minutes, 20/20 and Sunday.