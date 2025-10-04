Advertisement
New Zealand

Meningococcal meningitis: Mum’s charity walk raises awareness after teenager’s sudden death

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dion Hodder died aged 16 on October 20, 2018, from meningococcal septicaemia due to having meningitis. Photo / Meningitis Foundation New Zealand

A mother whose teenage son died suddenly from meningococcal septicaemia is determined to help prevent other families from suffering the same devastating loss.

This comes after three people died from meningitis-related cases across New Zealand in just a few weeks.

Nearly seven years after

